Forex reserves rise to $15.517bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.517 billion in the week ended November 1 from $15.089 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $443 million $8.357 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.160 billion from $7.175 billion.