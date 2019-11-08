Forex reserves rise to $15.517bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.517 billion in the week ended November 1 from $15.089 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $443 million $8.357 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.160 billion from $7.175 billion.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.517 billion in the week ended November 1 from $15.089 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $443 million $8.357 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.160 billion from $7.175 billion.