close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Forex reserves rise to $15.517bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.517 billion in the week ended November 1 from $15.089 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $443 million $8.357 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.160 billion from $7.175 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business