Int’l badminton begins today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is holding Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament from November 7 to 10 at Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

This will be World ranking badminton tournament sanctioned by World Badminton Federation.Around 30 international players from America, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and 30 players from host Pakistan will take part in the said event for the top honours.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held on November 7 at 2.30 pm at Rodham Hall. Akbar Hussain Durrani, Secretary for IPC and Vice President PSB, will be chief guest.