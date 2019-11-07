Shahbaz expected to bring Nawaz to London for treatment

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will soon come to London for treatment with Shahbaz Sharif, it has been learnt reliably.

This correspondent has learnt that Shahbaz Sharif has largely convinced Nawaz Sharif to agree to get treatment in London and stop insisting on getting treatment only in Lahore.The source shared that Shahbaz Sharif will accompany Nawaz Sharif to London and he has already spoken to consultants at one of the Harley Street clinics where patients suffering from drop in platelets are treated privately.

The source said that a final decision will be made when Nawaz Sharif is out from the Services Hospital. He will be treated at the Sharif Medical Hospital in Jati Umra. It is understood that Shahbaz Sharif has been speaking to Nawaz Sharif about the need for getting treatment abroad for many days but Nawaz Sharif refused to consider the option. The trusted source said that Shahbaz Sharif has advised Nawaz Sharif to consider staying in London for at least five months for full treatment of all medical issues and recovery.

“Shahbaz Sharif has told his brother that his health comes before politics and everything else. It’s important that Nawaz Sharif is in good health and he should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities,” said the source.

Shahbaz Sharif’s view, according to the source, has also been supported by Services Hospital’s Dr Mehmood Ayaz, who heads the panel of doctors overseeing the treatment of the former prime minister, who has advised Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.

Dr Ayaz has said that the medical board set up for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader’s treatment would give in writing that he should undergo genetic test from abroad.He said the foreign visit would become essential if doctors want to examine his body tissues in order to diagnose the exact cause of his illness.

On October 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended Sharif’s sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference for eight weeks on medical grounds.A two-member judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had earlier reserved the verdict on the plea seeking the suspension of the former premier’s sentence in the case.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court bailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif is Chaudhry Sugar Mills case after establishing that the NAB had failed to prove its case against her and there was no allegation of ill-gotten money and she had declared the income in her papers. Her passport remains with the court.