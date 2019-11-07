Girl flees after rejection of bail

Rawalpindi: A fraud young girl fled from the scene after rejection of her interim bail by the court of an Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Ejaz Ahmed Butter on Wednesday. Police is continuously raiding to arrest her but vain.

On the complaint of Dr Beenish Khan, Women Police Station, registered a case under Sections of 381 and 408 on August 27, 2019, against a young girl Ansa Kanwal, daughter of Sher Dil, who stole Rs500,000 by fraud. The complainant Dr Beenish Khan told the court that the accused girl was working in my clinic for over three years. She stole Rs500,000, which she kept to buy an ultrasound machine.