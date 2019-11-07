close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
November 7, 2019

Girl flees after rejection of bail

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
November 7, 2019

Rawalpindi: A fraud young girl fled from the scene after rejection of her interim bail by the court of an Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Ejaz Ahmed Butter on Wednesday. Police is continuously raiding to arrest her but vain.

On the complaint of Dr Beenish Khan, Women Police Station, registered a case under Sections of 381 and 408 on August 27, 2019, against a young girl Ansa Kanwal, daughter of Sher Dil, who stole Rs500,000 by fraud. The complainant Dr Beenish Khan told the court that the accused girl was working in my clinic for over three years. She stole Rs500,000, which she kept to buy an ultrasound machine.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad