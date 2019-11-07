tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways has asked passengers not to carry objects that could endanger the lives of the people onboard. Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Tahir Masood Marwat, said any object that could pose a threat to the lives of passengers would not be allowed on all trains from Peshawar.
