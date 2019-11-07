Rana Sanaullah files a bail petition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him. He submitted he was roped in a baseless case and the FIR registered with a delay made it suspicious.
