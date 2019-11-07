close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

Rana Sanaullah files a bail petition

National

 
November 7, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him. He submitted he was roped in a baseless case and the FIR registered with a delay made it suspicious.

