Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

DNA report of train fire victims: 30 victims belong to Mirpurkhas, 12 belong to Karachi

National

SUKKUR: The Divisional Superintendent PR Sukkur, Yousuf Leghari, on Wednesday told reporters that through DNA test, 42 dead bodies of Liaquatpur train inferno tragedy were identified.

The DNA report said among 42 train fire victims, 30 belonged to Mirpurkhas and 12 belonged to Karachi, while the bodies were shifted to their native cities. He said the railways department had contacted the concerned deputy commissioners to get assistance for handing over the victims’ bodies.

