FBR raids three unregistered units in Gujranwala

ISLAMBAD: The FBR's Intelligence and Investigation wing raided three unregistered units in Gujranwala and seized their records.

In continuation of a drive against un-registered persons involved in making taxable supplies who are liable to be registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue,

Lahore carried out action under Section 38 and 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 after obtaining search warrants from the area magistrate against the manufacturing/business premises of three un-registered units in Gujranwala on 05.11.2019.

The three un-registered units were involved in manufacturing and supplying of taxable goods i.e. sanitary ware, detergents and household gas appliances. During the search, available record was taken into custody which is under scrutiny and further investigation in this regard is underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue shall continue such operations in order to unearth unregistered units/businesses which are making taxable supplies without payment of due amount of sales tax and causing huge loss to the national exchequer.