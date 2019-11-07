Too much noise

The insensitive use of loudspeakers has become a huge problem in our cities. The most irritating thing is that loudspeakers have now become a fundamental part of almost all celebrations like marriage, birthday parties, and even private parties.

Noise pollution is already one of the greatest problems that people living in cities have to deal with. Too much use of loudspeakers makes it even worse. Those hit by this improper use of loudspeaker are the elderly and children. Due to excessive noise, the elderly cannot sleep properly and children cannot concentrate on their studies. Although laws are there regarding the usage of sound, unfortunately the enforcement of these laws is absent.

Fatima Ejaz

Rawalpindi