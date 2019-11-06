Bilawal endorses Azadi March demands

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday his party had launched a protest movement against the “most tyrannical government” from Kashmir to Karachi and sooner or later, the ‘selected’ rulers would have to go.

Addressing local party leaders and office-bearers at Multan Bilawal House, he endorsed the demands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying his demands were accurate and justified. He said the PPP fully stands with the Maulana demands and completely support them.

He said the PPP workers and office-bearers were part of Azadi march right from Sindh to Islamabad. He sought opinion from workers on participating in the JUI-F sit-in or not. He said he was seeking workers’ feedback on taking part or not in the Azadi March sit-in and he would submit that consensus in the PPP central executive meeting.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, South Punjab PPP President Syed Ahmed Mehmood, South Punjab PPP Senior Vice President Khwaja Rizwan Alam, PPP Finance Secretary Haider Zaman Qureshi, South PPP Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, PPP City President Nasim Laber, Baboo Nafis Ansari, Manzoor Qasri and others were also present.

APP adds: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Multan on Tuesday on a four-day visit.

Party sources said the chairman would meet office-bearers of the city, district and divisional organisations to improve party structure and boost activities.