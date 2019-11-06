close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Riding without helmets: Petrol pumps in Mansehra not to fuel up bikes

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

MANSEHRA: The petrol pump owners association has decided to turn away the motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets.

The decision was made by president of petrol pump owners association, Zeeshan Khan Swati in a meeting attended among others by traffic in-charge Jamal Zeb here on Tuesday.

The petrol pumps owners from Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and rest of the district attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion traffic in-charge inspector Jamal Zeb lauded the decision. “The deputy superintendent of police Hazara and district police officer have strictly ordered the police to ensure that petrol pumps did not fuel up motorcyclists who didn’t wear helmets,” said Zeb.

He said that police wanted to discourage underage driving and one-wheeling in order to save lives of youngsters.

