Mirza terms land occupation illegal

SUKKUR: Former Sindh Home Minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza visited his farm and lands near Tando Bago on Tuesday, while law enforcement agencies vacated his farm land.

While talking to journalists, Mirza termed the occupation illegal and a cowardly act. Dr Mirza said the SSP Badin, Hassan Sardar Niazi, on the directives of senior officials from the federal government, helped them to vacate the occupied portion of his lands, which he had purchased nine years ago.

The former home minister strongly criticised the SHO Pangrio’s role. Dr Mirza strongly criticized Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah for his indifferent attitude. He said the goons were against the sitting federal minister, Dr Fehmida Mirza, who is also among other owners of the land, which was occupied for several hours. Dr Mirza warned that if those involved in the FIR were not arrested soon, he and his family members would move the courts against SHO Pangrio.