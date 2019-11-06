Turkey, Russia carry out joint patrol in Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkish and Russian forces carried out another joint patrol in northern Syria on Tuesday, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Kurdish militants had yet to completely withdraw from the region.

"The second joint patrol... began in the region of Ayn al-Arab (Kobane) to the east of the Euphrates," the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

The patrols are aimed at ensuring the withdrawal of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) under an agreement reached on October 22 between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. The first patrol was carried out on Friday.