Met Office forecast rainy spell from tonight

Islamabad: With the nights already turning windier and colder in the last week, the Met Office has forecast a rainy spell from tonight to Friday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas promising a further decline in temperatures.

Currently, the nighttime temperatures in the region hover around 20 degree centigrade forcing people to properly cover themselves before stepping out to prevent the cold.

The weathermen say a cold wave will sweep twin cities due to the imminent rains and thus, formally beginning the winter season.

According to them, a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country today (Tuesday) that is likely to grip the upper and central parts of the country tonight (Tuesday night).

Under the influence of that weather system, widespread rain accompanied by strong winds and windstorm will fall in all districts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's DI Khan, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Tank, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan districts from Tuesday night to Friday. There is a high likelihood of snow falling in hills.

Also, scattered rainfall and windstorm are expected in parts of upper and central Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday.