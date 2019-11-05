Bahria Central Park Apartments get record-breaking booking

KARACHI: Booking has been started for Bahria Central Park Apartments in Bahria Town Karachi and people thronged the offices even in the first hour of the first day of booking. Record booking was witnessed and people rushed to submit booking forms not only in Karachi but also in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad through nominated banks’ branches.

A young filer, who succeeded to submit the booking form, said, “Bahria’s every project is a model project and it is my wish to have my home in one of these apartments which are offering world class facilities at such reasonable prices.”

According to real estate experts, this project will provide a boom to the real estate industry and people’s faith will soon be restored. The crowd itself is a proof that the people trust Bahria Town and all its projects. They said the low prices of the project are very beneficial for customers. The Bahria Central Park Apartments of Bahria Town will also provide jobs and it will ultimately boost the country’s economy, they added.

Bahria Town is offering two bedroom apartments and four bedroom penthouses at Bahria Central Park Apartments, which are being built at 32 acres around Central Park project at amazingly low prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the Central Park will be itself a model project and the second largest park after Bin Qasim Park, Karachi, but for entertainment it is the number one in Pakistan. The 32 acres land has a green Central Park along with jogging tracks, buggy tracks, play area for children, ponds, skating rink and many other entertainment facilities.