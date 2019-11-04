Man crushed by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train here on Sunday. Abdul Sattar of Hajipura was crossing railway lines when a train arrived and hit him. As a result, he was crushed to death on the spot.
Villager shot dead over land dispute: A villager was shot dead over a land dispute at Chechian village on Sunday. Reportedly, Bilal was shot dead while his companion Azmat sustained injuries when some armed persons opened fire at them over a land dispute in the limits of Sadar police.
