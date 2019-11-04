Shopkeeper shot dead in North Nazimabad

A shopkeeper was shot dead on Sunday in Irfan Town in North Nazimabad Block L within the limits of the Taimuria police station. Police said two armed men on a motorcycle targeted 30-year-old Niaz Khan, son of Khalid Khan, when he was sitting at his shop of mobile phone accessories.

The victim resided in the same locality, said SHO Rao Nazim. The officer added that Niaz was sitting at his shop as a matter of routine when two suspects on a motorcycle came to his shop and one of them shot and killed him, after which they fled the scene.

One of the victim’s cousins, Asif, was also shot and killed in the same manner in February this year and the murder on Sunday was apparently committed because of personal enmity, SHO Nazim said. He, however, added that the police were investigating the case from different angles.

The police did not find any empty shell of the pistol used in the incident. However, they were able to obtain relevant CCTV footage. No case was registered till the filing of this story.

Man found dead

The body of a man was found in bushes at a public park in Clifton Block 2 within the Boat Basin police station’s limits. Responding to the information, rescuers reached the park and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

SHO Shabbir Haider said the deceased was yet to be identified. The officer added that initial investigations suggested that he had been shot once in his head and after killing him, unidentified persons had thrown his body in the bushes. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.