People being murdered economically: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also arrived at Islamabad’s H-9 park ground to address the Azadi March’s crowd on Friday, where he heavily criticised the incumbent government, saying the people were being murdered economically.

Addressing the huge crowd, the PPP chairman said Pakistan’s population only believes in democracy. Bilawal said even after 70 years, transparent elections cannot be held in Pakistan, adding his party’s polling agents were expelled from polling stations during the 2018 general elections. “Selected government puts pressure on the nation,” said the PPP chairman, adding people were being “economically murdered”.

Bilawal said the people of Pakistan won’t accept any “selected” or “puppet” prime minister and it was time for Prime Minister Khan to go home. “The people of this country won’t accept any selected or puppet premier nor are they willing to surrender to any dictator,” he said.

Taking jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, Bilawal said the performance of what he called the puppet government was visible to everyone after the lapse of one year of this government, adding the puppet government has no consideration for the masses.

The PPP chairman said attacks were being launched at democracy for which the political parties suffered a lot and the rights of the people were being usurped.

“Selection is carried out in the elections. Rigging is managed. Polling agents are thrown out of the polling stations. The RTS system is aborted. As a result of the rigging, an inefficient, ineligible and puppet is selected to be the prime minister of this country,” he said. “And, that puppet is continuously assaulting the country’s federation, democracy and economy ever since,” he alleged.

He went on to say that all the political parties had unanimously given the message that the “selected” premier Khan will have to go home now. “The people are economically assassinated with the help of excessive taxes and raging inflation ever since the Khan-led government came,” he said.