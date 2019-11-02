close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2019

PHC suspends death sentence by military court

Newspost

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday suspended the death sentence awarded to a citizen by the military court.

Amanullah Pirzada, the counsel for one Arifullah, told a division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali that his client had been arrested three years back.

He told the court that Arifullah never remained involved in terrorism but the military court awarded him the death sentence. The court after suspending the death sentence adjourned the case till November 5, with the direction to club the case with other cases of the military courts.

The division bench in another writ petition filed by one Asmatullah for recruitment as a constable in Levies force, directed to stop the salary of the deputy commissioner Peshawar for not submitting his reply in the case.

Asmatullah had submitted a writ petition and stated that he had applied for the post of constable in Levies and qualified all the tests but he was not appointed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost