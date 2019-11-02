close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Journalist remembered

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

CHARSADDA: The first death anniversary of journalist and general secretary of Charsadda Press Club, Ihsan Sherpao, was marked here on Friday. The journalist was paid glowing tributes on the occasion. Several journalists and members of the Charsadda Press Club attended the gathering to pay respects to Ihsan Sherpao.

