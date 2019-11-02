Journalist remembered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: The first death anniversary of journalist and general secretary of Charsadda Press Club, Ihsan Sherpao, was marked here on Friday. The journalist was paid glowing tributes on the occasion. Several journalists and members of the Charsadda Press Club attended the gathering to pay respects to Ihsan Sherpao.
