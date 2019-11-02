Minister opens painting competition

LAHORE:Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated the painting competition “Fan-e-Rang” along with children at Lahore Arts Council here on Friday.

Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated the paintings put on display and congratulated the LAC on holding the exhibition. The minister said the government was taking solid steps for the bright future of the youths as they were the future of the country. Youths have tremendous talent to demonstrate in different sectors of life, he added. Athar Khan said LAC would award prizes to the children getting positions.

The LAC is an important platform to display to different types of creative abilities. Workshops and exhibitions are being regularly held by the LAC to display children’s artwork, theatrical talent and other forms of arts, he added. As many as 300 paintings of children belonging to 100 different schools across the province have been displayed in the exhibition, he said.