Three men found dead in separate areas of Karachi

The bodies of three men were found in different parts of the city on Friday. An elderly man was found dead at his house located in Sector 5-E in Bilal Colony. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police also reached the property and inquired about the incident. Police said 65-year-old Ayub, son of Maqsood, lived alone. Police said the man apparently committed suicide hanging himself from a ceiling fan because he had reportedly become disheartened after his wife had left him over a family dispute.

The decomposed body of the man was found in the Mauripur area. The corpse was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. He was identified as 22-year-old Saddar Khan, son of Nazeer.

According to SHO Ghaffar Shah, the man was a drug addict and the initial investigation suggests that his companions had killed him by hitting his head with a sharp-edged object over a dispute that erupted over drugs about three days ago. The deceased was a resident of the same area.

A case has been registered while further investigations are underway. Meanwhile, police found the body of a man near the Jam Sadiq Bridge within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Police said the body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later moved to a morgue for identification.

Police said that they were looking to identify the suspect while the nature of the death was yet to be ascertained. The investigation is continuing.