Cop accused of murdering Intizar Ahmed seeks bail

An anti-terrorism court on Friday issued notices to the prosecution and the complainant over the bail application filed by an accused, Inspector Tariq Rahim, in the Intizar murder case.

Intizar Ahmed was killed allegedly by policemen in Defence Housing Authority on January 13 last year. According to his father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, his son had left home on the fateful day to eat out with his friends but was later brutally killed. He claimed that his son was killed with planning.

Eight policemen belonging to the Anti Car Lifting Cell -- Rahim, Tariq Mehmood, Azhar Ahsan, Shahid, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal Rasheed and Ghulam Abbas – have been standing the murder trial.

The ATC-13 judge asked the prosecution and the complainant’s lawyers to submit their arguments on the plea moved by the accused on November 7. Earlier, the court had rejected his bail plea and now he has moved it again.

The case is on evidence stage and the court has been recording the testimonies and evidences of the witnesses. The judge also summoned a witness against the accused on November 13.

According to the victim’s father, initially the police tried to save the accused; however, a joint investigation team headed by the CTD chief Sanaullah Abbasi held them responsible for the killing.

The case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the ATA at the Darakhshan police station.