Gang involved in burglaries with maids’ help busted

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in more than 100 criminal cases. According to police, the gang had been operating for the last fifteen years and four female members of the gang, who used to work at the bungalows as housemaids, were also among the arrested suspects. The suspects were identified as Shahzad Ali, Nabeel Ahmed, Zameer, Abid, Javed Khan, Roshan Bibi, Gulshan Bibi, Farzana and Rukhsar.

Police also claimed to have recovered looted cash, jewelry, cameras and mobile phones from their possession. They said that Nabeel, Farzana, Abid and Rukhsar are husband and wife, respectively. Five more suspects were also part of the gang who were yet to be arrested.

Police said the women gang members used to work at houses as maids and after collecting all details, the remaining gang members conducted the robberies. They were involved in robberies in different localities, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Safora Goth.

MQM-L hitman held

Police arrested a suspected worker of a political party for being allegedly involved in targeted killings of 29 people. The arrest was disclosed at a press conference held by District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar. He said the suspect, Saleem Qureshi, was arrested in the Soldier Bazaar area. He was involved in targeted killings since 2007, and he had been in hiding for the past six years in a rented house in Landhi.

The suspect, during the interrogation, told the police that his younger brother was killed by the Lyari gangsters although he had no connection with any party but the gangsters killed because Qureshi himself was part of the target killers’ team. He said he killed several people belonging to the Baloch community to take revenge of his brother’s killing.

The suspect, who is an employee of a government hospital, was also involved in an attack at a private news channel in Guru Mandir in the May 12 carnage.