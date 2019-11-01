History Museum & Cultural Centre to be established in Karachi

The Government of Sindh is planning to establish a History Museum & Cultural Centre in Karachi in collaboration with The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP).

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over a meeting regarding the project on Thursday. Shah said that most Pakistanis are well aware of the events that led to the birth of the country, adding that the province of Sindh played a significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

The chief secretary said the museum & cultural centre will engage citizens with interactive and special exhibitions centred on the country’s history, with sections dedicated to Sindh and the city of Karachi.

Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker and CAP Patron-in-Chief Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said the museum will showcase numerous stories of Pakistan’s culture and history, using rich archival content such as photographs, newspaper articles, personal letters, firsthand audio accounts and state-of-the-art learning.

She said that there will be sections related to the birth of Pakistan, the history of Sindh, the pre- and post-Partition era Karachi and a children’s section. She told the meeting that CAP has identified a few buildings in the metropolitan city for the proposed museum. The proposed buildings belong to either the provincial government or the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The chief secretary directed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed Shallwani and Metropolitan Commissioner Saifur Rehman to survey those buildings and submit their report within a week. Culture Secretary Parvez Ahmed Sehar and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.