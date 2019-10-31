Police stations’ issue resolved

The Sindh government on Wednesday resolved an old issue of police stations which were merged into District Malir from District East.

During the year 2017, the Sindh home department in a notification had made changes in police stations and bifurcated four police stations from District East to District Malir.

Moreover, earlier to this notification, i.e. in 2016, during a survey four police stations of the Karachi police -- Sohrab Goth, SITE Super Highway, Sachal and Mobina Town -- were merged into the District East from District Malir as according to their survey the police stations were located in the East district, but they had changed the jurisdictions of the police stations by issuing a notification.

However, now October 30, 2019, the Sindh home department issued a notification of readjustment of police stations to the East district to its actual position.

As per the notification, “In partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated March-1, 2017 and in terms of clause (s) of Sub Section (1) of Section (4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, the Police Division Sohrab Goth consisting of four police stations i.e. Mobina Town, Sachal, Sohrab Goth and SITE Super Highway are hereby transferred and withdrawn from Police District Malir Karachi and are included in Police District East Karachi with immediate effect.”

The Sindh Police Department on Wednesday issued an order for the transfers and postings of 28 newly promoted deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to Karachi Range.

The order issued by the inspector general of police stated: “I am directed to submit that the services of the following newly promoted 28 DSPs of Karachi Range are required to be utilised in Karachi Police.

“It is recommended that the services of 28 DSPs may kindly be placed at the disposal of Karachi Range for further posting in the interest of government work.”