Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Resolution

Lahore

Khalil Tahir Sindhu, PML-N Minority MPA, submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding immediate reversal of a decision by the KP government which has taken Edwardes College into official custody.

The resolution submitted that Edwardes College, Peshawar, had been associated with the Church of Peshawar since 1900 and under the ruling of the Supreme Court, no organisation or property being controlled by the church could be given to official custody nor its state could be changed. He demanded immediate reversal of the decision.

