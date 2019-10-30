Cancer symposium

LAHORE:The 18th Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is being held from November 1 to 3 at a local hotel.

This symposium is the largest oncology meeting in Pakistan which attracts up to 3000 delegates. It is a gathering of experts, researchers and practitioners involved in delivering cancer care. This year’s event is being held in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) and the President of the College, Professor Derek Bell, is participating together with a number of other colleagues from the college. Dr Abass Alavi, Professor of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania, will be plenary speaker. This year 47 international speakers from 10 countries are travelling to Lahore to participate in the 18th SKCS. From within Pakistan, 43 speakers, from all major hospitals and medical research institutions will share their experience and knowledge.