PM urges introducing teachings of Sufi saints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday emphasised on the importance of introducing Sufi teachings in true spirit and philosophy of the Sufi saints to the young generation in order to coping with the present day challenges.

This he said while talking to Dr Tamara Sonn, a professor of Islamic History at Georgetown University, who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood, Higher Education Minister Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun and Education Minister Ziaullah Bangash were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said it was utmost necessary to aware the youth of Sufi saints' service in spread of Islam in the subcontinent and research and extensive study should be encouraged in this regard to meet the challenges of the present times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University at Sohawa to study Sufi teachings in its true spirit.

He said a committee was being constituted under the Ministry of Education to introduce subjects pertaining to Sufi teachings in the educational institutions, which would present its recommendations regarding the nature of subjects and syllabus.

The prime minister lauded Dr Tamara Sonn's educational and research endeavors, with particular reference to her efforts to introducing Islamic teachings to the students. During the meeting, Islamic history, traditions and civilization, Allama Iqbal's poetry and philosophy and the measures taken to highlight the real image of Islam among youth also came under discussion.