Shahbaz tells workers…: ‘No celebrations, pray for Nawaz health’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif has asked the party workers to refrain from celebrations and pray for Nawaz Sharif's health as the Islamabad High Court suspended his prison-sentence for eight weeks.

His statement came after the high court announced its verdict in the Al-Azizia reference earlier Tuesday, granting eight-week bail to the former prime minister on medical grounds. Shahbaz said Nawaz was in a critical condition, adding that it was pertinent at the time to accurately diagnose the disease ailing the former prime minister. He urged the party workers and the nation to pray for the speedy recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

Online adds: PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal has said what Imran Khan is saying of non-granting of an NRO (deal) is a contempt of court as he should tell who is seeking the NRO from him. He is giving an impression that courts were giving decision at his behest. The chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of it, he said while talking to the media here outside Islamabad High Court (IHC). He said Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was very critical and Prime Minister Imran Khan was directly responsible for it.

He said Imran Khan had said in the US that he would withdraw facilities from Nawaz Sharif in jail. Health condition of Nawaz Sharif warranted special care, which had been withdrawn, he added.