Lockdown space

Politically motivated lockdowns are a relatively new phenomenon, but religion related lockdowns are quite old. Such lockdowns disrupt public activity, businesses, academia, hospitals, etc.
My request: allocate specific areas for all such activities so that the general public is not inconvenienced. Unfortunately it seems that you can even get away with anything by giving it a religious colour. The more space a government yields to such elements, the more emboldened they will become.
Brig (r) Sher Khan
Rawalpindi
