Thu Oct 31, 2019
October 29, 2019

Lockdown space

Newspost

 
Politically motivated lockdowns are a relatively new phenomenon, but religion related lockdowns are quite old. Such lockdowns disrupt public activity, businesses, academia, hospitals, etc.

My request: allocate specific areas for all such activities so that the general public is not inconvenienced. Unfortunately it seems that you can even get away with anything by giving it a religious colour. The more space a government yields to such elements, the more emboldened they will become.

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

