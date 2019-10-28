H-8 college elects management committee

Islamabad :The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, has elected new members of its management committee for the 2019-21 term.

The College Management Committee is a voluntary and non-profit organisation of parents and teachers to bring college and home closer for student development.

From among parents, Muhammad Azam Khan was elected the body's president, Parvez Nadeem finance secretary and Muhammad Numair, Riffat Anjum, Aneeq Gul and Farman Ali executive members, while Principal Professor Qasim Masood as the chairman nominated Prof Khalid Mahmood as the secretary and Azhar Ali Abbasi and Muhammad Imran as executive members from among teachers. Parents were informed about the test results and attendance of their children.

CMC President Azam Khan said he would do his best to improve the college's academic atmosphere and resolve the issues of students.

Principal Professor Qasim Masood called for the effective role of the CMC.

“If the college is to achieve targets, the CMC has a crucial role to play. The CMC is a good link between teachers and parents, so it can help build strong working relationships between them for the development of students,” he said. The principal said parents could help develop the college through their role in the CMC.