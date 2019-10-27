Nadra terms JUI-F leader Hamdullah an alien

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has cancelled the Pakistani citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI F) senior leader and former senator Hafiz Hamdullah for being a foreign national.

The Nadra has declared Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor a confirmed alien.

In a letter dated October 11, 2019, the Nadra said Hamdullah was not a citizen of Pakistan and vide its orders US 18(1) & 17(2) the CNIC issued to Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor had been cancelled and digitally impounded.

In pursuance to the Nadra’s decision, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed all TV channels to stop inviting him in their talk shows.

“Since it is established that the said person is an alien, therefore, all the TV channels (News & Current Affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Mr Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes, talk shows, news etc,” the Pemra said in a letter to TV channels. Hafiz Hamdullah was elected as MPA from Balochistan in 2002 general elections on the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket and served as the provisional health minister from 2002 till 2005.

In March 2012, he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March last year.