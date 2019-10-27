Nawaz refuses to go abroad

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif is adamant not to leave the country and get his treatment while staying on the soil of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif who is suffering from serious diseases and admitted in Services Hospital Lahore has hinted his family associates that he would prefer to get treatment in the country and prepared to face any odd by staying in Pakistan. The family sources told The News here Saturday evening that Nawaz Sharif being the most popular leader of the country is in high spirits and fighting with his ailment with fair amount of courage and bravery.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif despite his acute health issues, is eying on legal fight and to get himself exonerated from the allegations which had no credible evidence, but he was convicted on account of those. He is confident that he would win the legal fight ultimately and for the purpose he would like to stay back in the country.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz who is in Saudi Arabia and visited Medina Munawara to offer special prayers for the health of his father returning London tomorrow (Monday). He has throughout been monitoring the state of health of his father and established contact with the British doctors including those who had treated Nawaz Sharif in past.

The sources said that Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz and their younger sister Asma spoke to Nawaz Sharif soon after he was granted bail in Al-Azizia case. The sources said that all the three wanted Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to London for treatment, but he is satisfied about his treatment in Pakistan for the time being.

He is more concerned about the plight of fellow citizens who are facing enormous difficulties after his ouster from the government.