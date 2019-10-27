‘Ehsaas to promote human capital development’

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has termed the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project as highly transformational, as it is the largest ever need-based scholarship programme to promote human capital investment.

She said this in telephonic address to the 26th Vice Chancellors Committee meeting convened by Dr.

Muhammad Ali as its Chairman to brief them about the government’s upcoming Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships.

The formal launch of the programme by the Prime Minister is planned for next week, she added. The heads of public sector universities across the country attended the meeting at HEC Secretariat on Saturday.

Majority of them joined through video link from their campuses. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen that this programme should benefit maximum number of students across the country and that the government will allocate more resources for it in the coming years.