UET, PASTIC hold training workshop

PESHAWAR: The two-day training workshop on Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS), organised by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), concluded here on Friday.

As many as 50 participants from various universities, including the University of Peshawar, UET Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar, Khushal Khan Khattat University Karak, National Centre of Excellence in Physical Chemistry-University of Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar, UET Mardan and Peshawar Medical College attended the training, said a press release.

Dr Faisal Khan, Assistant Professor, Quaid-e-Azam Commerce College University of Peshawar and Dr Fahimullah Khan, Assistant Professor Hazara University, Mansehra, were the resource persons who gave hands-on training on SPSS to the participants.

Dr Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Dr Abdul Shakoor said the statistical analysis is the basic requirement in scientific research for correction application of statistical principles for accurate results. He appreciated the efforts of Ghazala Ali Khan, Deputy Director PASTIC, for taking personal interest and arranging the two days training session for young researchers.