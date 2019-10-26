CM approves rules for Daanish Schools hiring

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at his office here Friday.

The meeting decided to include ethics and civics as subjects in the syllabus of Daanish schools along with the decision to morally educate the students through life-skills learning in partnership with the Aga Khan University.

On the directions of the chief minister, the students will be taught Nazra Quran and annual sports festival will also be held. The meeting gave in principle approval to matters pertaining to the rationalisation of staff and recruitment of teachers in Daanish schools. Usman Buzdar approved new contracts to the employees who have completed their tenure and also empowered the authority to introduce same uniform in all the schools. The chief minister approved to pay past dues to the staff of Daanish schools. He was told that honesty tuck shops would be set up to morally educate the students. Children would personally pay the amount of items which they would purchase and there would be no shopkeepers in such shops. The proposal of increasing students’ quota from backward areas in Daanish schools was also reviewed and a briefing was given about the performance and other matters relating to the Daanish schools.

Provincial Schools Minister Murad Raas, Vice-Chairperson Sumera Ahmad MPA, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, CEO Punjab Daanish Schools Authority and others attended the meeting.

notice: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Friday and while taking notice of delay in issuance of vehicles’ number plates, directed to take immediate steps for the release of number plates to the citizens. He emphasised to take immediate steps to move forward while fulfilling the legal requirements with regard to the release of number plates. He added that the situation required immediate solution as people were facing difficulties due to delay in issuance of number plates. He directed that Punjab Excise Department should follow rules and regulations in this regard. Secretary Excise gave a briefing about different options for issuing vehicles’ number plates. Punjab Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Secretary and DG Excise and others attended the meeting.

Sarwar: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday contacted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on phone. During the telephonic conversation, it was decided to utilise all available resources for providing best medical facilities to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. Both the leadersdiscussed the current situation regarding Nawaz Sharif's health and visit of Maryam Nawaz to Services Hospital to inquire after the health of Nawaz Sharif. It was also decided that Maryam Nawaz would be allowed to visit Services Hospital for inquiring after Nawaz Sharif's health.

CONDOLENCES Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of sister of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister and mother of Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, MNA. In the condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The chief minister also condoled the death of Maulana Abdul Hameed Wattoo, Central General Secretary of Pakistan Ulema Council. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.