Sat Oct 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

Security

National

 
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: Security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tight on Jumma-tul-Mubarik in the metropolis. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and other police officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.

