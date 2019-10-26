close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Naval chief visits Maritime Security Agency, PN Dockyard

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy dockyard on Friday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited newly established state of the art training centre to enhance personnel’s skills to handle contemporary challenges. He appreciated the standard of the training, read a statement issued by Pakistan navy, and expressed his satisfaction over operational strategies to carrying out the assigned tasks.

The Naval Chief also expressed his confidence that the PMSA would continue to play its vital role in safeguarding the maritime boundaries and the economic interests of the country. Later, he visited Pakistan navy dockyard, received briefings on structural reorganization of dockyard and operational aspects of the fleet units. Earlier, he was presented guard of honour upon his arrival and also laid wreath at Shuhada’s monument.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan