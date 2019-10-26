Naval chief visits Maritime Security Agency, PN Dockyard

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy dockyard on Friday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited newly established state of the art training centre to enhance personnel’s skills to handle contemporary challenges. He appreciated the standard of the training, read a statement issued by Pakistan navy, and expressed his satisfaction over operational strategies to carrying out the assigned tasks.

The Naval Chief also expressed his confidence that the PMSA would continue to play its vital role in safeguarding the maritime boundaries and the economic interests of the country. Later, he visited Pakistan navy dockyard, received briefings on structural reorganization of dockyard and operational aspects of the fleet units. Earlier, he was presented guard of honour upon his arrival and also laid wreath at Shuhada’s monument.