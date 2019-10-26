close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez reach Basil Open semis

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez have reached the semi-finals of Swiss Indoors Basil in Switzerland.

Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 52nd and 61st, respectively, stunned the top seed duo of Marcel Granollers from Spain and Horacio Zeballos from Argentina, ranked eighth and third, respectively, 1-6, 6-2, 18-16 in the quarter-finals on Friday. They will face unseeded American duo of Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals of this ATP-500 event.

