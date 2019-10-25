Two of three wild poliovirus strains eradicated, announces WHO

Islamabad : Following certification of the eradication of wild poliovirus type 2 (WPV2) in 2015, an independent commission of experts has concluded that wild poliovirus type 3 (WPV3) too has been eradicated worldwide. The historic announcement, which was made on World Polio Day, is expected to provide motivation for the eradication of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), which remains in circulation in just two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to a press release of the World Health Organizations, there are three individual and immunologically distinct wild poliovirus strains: WPV1, WPV2 and WPV3. Symptomatically, all three strains are identical, in that they cause irreversible paralysis or even death. But there are genetic and virologic differences which make these three strains three separate viruses that must each be eradicated individually.

WPV3 is the second strain of the poliovirus to be wiped out, following the eradication of WPV2 in 2015. The last case of WPV3 was detected in northern Nigeria in 2012. “Since then, the strength and reach of the eradication programme’s global surveillance system has been critical to verify that this strain is truly gone. Investments in skilled workers, innovative tools and a global network of laboratories have helped determine that no WPV3 exists anywhere in the world, apart from specimens locked in secure containment,” the press release informs.

WHO sees the eradication of WPV3 as proof of the fact that a polio-free world is achievable. Key to success will be the ongoing commitment of the international community. To this effect, as part of a Global Health Week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in November 2019, the ‘Reaching the Last Mile Forum’ will focus international attention on eradication of the world’s deadliest diseases and provide an opportunity to contribute to the last mile of polio eradication.

Polio eradication efforts have saved the world more than US $27 billion in health costs since 1988. A sustained polio-free world will generate further US $14 billion in savings by 2050, compared to the cost countries would incur for controlling the virus indefinitely.