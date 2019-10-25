Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews dengue situation

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Thursday to review the current dengue situation across the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun, Lahore division commissioner and deputy commissioner and the officers of the departments concerned.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners from other divisions and districts also participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting reviewed the measures being taken for rooting out dengue as well as the facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign.

Dr Yasmin said that all available resources were being utilised for coping with the menace of dengue.

The ratio of dengue cases has substantially decreased due to effective measures being taken by the government, she added. Dengue patients have been admitted to isolated wards and are being looked after.