ASF officers who assaulted passengers given punishment

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has come under fire after a video of its officers assaulting passengers last week on Thursday at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) went viral on social media with sources saying the aviation force has awarded a 'quarter guard punishment' to the personnel involved in the incident.

The incident had occurred after bad weather conditions forced a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh to land in Islamabad instead of its original destination of Peshawar, stranding its passengers at the airport in the federal capital.

Already not at their desired location and facing further delays in their flight's next take-off, the passengers staged a protest.