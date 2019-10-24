PDA employees protest today

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Employees Union on Wednesday decided to hold protest demonstration in PDA office today (Thursday) for the acceptance of their demands.

The decision was taken at a meeting, presided by the union’s chairman Waheed Ahmad. The speakers observed that despite the passage of three months, the authorities did not take practical steps for solution to their problems.

They said that during the oath-taking ceremony, Minister for Local Government Shahram khan Tarakai had directed the authorities to consider their problems. They asked all employees to participate in the protest meeting today, wherein they would draw the future line of action.

They asked the government to solve their problems including provision of proper salary package, plots, service structure, health cards and three percent quota for their children in educational institutions.