Mature politics?

This refers to article ‘Protest and politics’ (October 23) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has drawn a beautiful comparison between the PTI dharna that lasted for 126 days and the coming JUI-F Azadi March. The writer has raised many valid questions on the 2014 dharna against the PML N.

The question is: have we become so mature in politics?

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi