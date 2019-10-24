Mature politics?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to article ‘Protest and politics’ (October 23) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has drawn a beautiful comparison between the PTI dharna that lasted for 126 days and the coming JUI-F Azadi March. The writer has raised many valid questions on the 2014 dharna against the PML N.
The question is: have we become so mature in politics?
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
