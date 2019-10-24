Rumana returns to BD squad for Pakistan tour

LAHORE: Bangladesh all-rounder Rumana Ahmed has returned to lead their One-day International side for the upcoming tour to Pakistan, after having recovered from the knee injury she had sustained before ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland earlier this year.

Panna Ghosh is the other notable inclusion and is one of the only two medium-pacers selected for the five limited-overs games, alongside Jahanara Alam. Salma Khatun will lead the team in the three-match T20I series which will be played at Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium from October 26.

Rumana will then take the charge during the two-match ODI series to be played at the same venue.

Left arm-spinner Nahida Akter, leg-spinning all-rounder Fahima Khatun, medium-pacer Ritu Moni and top-order batter Sobhana Mostary, all of whom were a part of the team in Scotland, have missed out on the 15-member contingent, but are named as standbys alongside five others.

Hosts Pakistan have dropped all-rounder Nida Dar, who is currently playing for Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. Javeria Rauf, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Rameen Saeed – all of whom were part of the team that had toured South Africa in May this year, are the other absentees, while Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwar find a place in the squad for the home series.

Zafar, Baig and Nahida last played for Pakistan in the 2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

“We are delighted to host the Bangladesh team and look forward to an exciting series,” Pakistan chief selector Urooj Mumtaz said.

“It is the first international assignment for the team since the tour to South Africa in June. The team is a good blend of experience and young exciting players. With the women’s game developing at a rapid pace, we aim to play a positive and aggressive brand of cricket and produce solid performances.

“The primary focus will remain on winning as it will build confidence within the group, this is pivotal for us as we head into a busy international schedule over the next six months. During the series, we would also like to give an opportunity to some emerging players, so that they can experience the aura around international cricket and its pressures.”

Bangladesh Squad: Salma Khatun (T20I captain), Rumana Ahmed (ODI captain), Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana (Wk), Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Lata Mondol, Panna Ghosh, Ekka Mollik, Sharmin Sultana, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fargana Haque Pinki, Sharmin Sultana Supta, Shanjida Akther.

Standby: Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Labone Akther, Zinnat Asia Orthi, Sabinkun Nahar Jesmin, Happy Alam

Pakistan Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.