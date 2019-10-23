close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Pak Navy seizes vessel with Rs2.74b worth narcotics

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a joint intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan a fishing boat namely Al-Qamber along with 12 crew members was apprehended with a huge cache of narcotics including 102.90kg of crystal and 171.15kg synthetic heroine recovered from the vessel’s secret compartments.

The value of narcotics in international market is Rs2,740.5 million. The seized narcotics have been handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

The spokesman said the PSMA being the sole law enforcement agency in maritime zones of Pakistan maintains its permanent presence at sea with its ships and aircraft to counter any suspicious activity.

