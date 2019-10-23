close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
O
ONLINE
October 23, 2019

Power tariff likely to be hiked by Rs2.97 per unit

National

O
ONLINE
October 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Power tariff is expected to be scaled up by Rs2.97 per unit. This increase in power tariff will be made in the fuel adjustment for the month of September. According to Central Power Purchasing Company 37.09 percent electricity was produced from hydro sources while 11.85 percent from gas. Similarly in September 21.06 percent electricity was produced from imported LNG. This year in July notification of increase in power tariff by 10 paisa per unit was issued. According to Nepra hike in power tariff was made in the fuel adjustment of month of May.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan