Power tariff likely to be hiked by Rs2.97 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Power tariff is expected to be scaled up by Rs2.97 per unit. This increase in power tariff will be made in the fuel adjustment for the month of September. According to Central Power Purchasing Company 37.09 percent electricity was produced from hydro sources while 11.85 percent from gas. Similarly in September 21.06 percent electricity was produced from imported LNG. This year in July notification of increase in power tariff by 10 paisa per unit was issued. According to Nepra hike in power tariff was made in the fuel adjustment of month of May.