Tributes paid to Allama Iqbal

Islamabad: Rich tributes were paid to Allama Muhammad Iqbal at literary seminar titled ‘Fikr-e-Iqbal Mein Sainsi Shaoor,’ organised by ‘Bazm-e-Fikre-e-Iqbal’ Pakistan on Tuesday here at conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Eminent scholar Iftikhar Arif, director general of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) was the chief guest on the occasion.

While Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the seminar. The literary session was also attended by eminent scholars including Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Aali, Ijazul Haq Ijaz, Idress Azad, Fateh Muhammad Malik and Dr. Muhammad Qamar Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Pakistan foundation enlighten with the scientific consciousness of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said the Allama had beautifully presented scientific philosophy in his poetry, adding that it was wide scope for the ‘Ummat-e-Muslima.’ He said that we needed to follow the philosophy of Allama Iqbal being a Muslim.

Chief guest Iftikhar Arif said tha Allama Muhammad Iqbal was great scholar and thinker of 20th century.

Eminent scholar, Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Aali, Ijazul Haq Ijaz, Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Idress Azad and Dr. Qamar Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to the literary contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.