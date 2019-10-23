2 bike-lifters held

Islamabad: Lohibher Police has busted two member of bike-lifters gang and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal special team was constituted under supervision of DSP Sihala Circle Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Lohibher police station Sub-Inspector Ashiq Hussain, ASI Muhammad Shabbir along with police team. The team achieved a success and apprehended two members of bike lifter gang. They were identified as Taimoor Gulzar son of Muhammad Gulzar, resident of Gulraiz, Rawalpindi and Haider Hayat son of Umer Hayat, resident of Jaranwala, Faisalabad and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the bikes from various areas of Lohibher.